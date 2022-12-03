Crews battle fire at south Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The apartment, located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, was vacant and boarded up, according to fire officials.

Crews arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and laid lines to search the building. Another alarm was called for additional help.

Eventually the crews left the building because the fire was extensive and spread to all floors. The fire started showing through the roof, which partially collapsed.

Fire crews on scene at a fire in a 4 story vacant/boarded apartment building located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Ave S. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) December 3, 2022

There were a few people living inside the building, officials said. One person tried to jump from the second floor to escape the fire. An ambulance was called for them, and they are in stable condition.

Crews are still on the scene, Minneapolis fire said.