At least 1 killed in crash involving school bus, Mustang in southern Minnesota
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus in southern Minnesota.
The patrol has not yet said how many people were killed or injured.
The crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Foster Township around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. The patrol said the bus was heading eastbound and a driver in a Ford Mustang was going westbound when the two vehicles collided.
Nine people were on the bus -- the 79-year-old driver, a 24-year-old woman and seven teenage girls.
The patrol did not give any information about the Mustang's driver.
