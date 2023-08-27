"I don't feel safe": Drivers call for changes after string of deadly crashes on I-35 near Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Drivers are calling for changes after a string of deadly crashes on Interstate 35.

On Friday, a couple from Iowa was killed in a crash that shut down the highway south of Faribault for hours. So far this month, three people have been killed and at least five others injured in crashes along the same stretch of the highway.

"It's scary. I avoid the interstate like the plague if I have to," Faribault resident Becky DeGroot said.

DeGroot has lived in Faribault her entire life and drives for work. She was caught in the long line of cars backed up following the latest crash on Friday.

"I don't feel safe driving on it," she said.

The deadly stretch is a construction zone, part of an $18 million resurfacing project.

"I've been stuck in traffic a couple times because of that and it takes a long time to clear up, there's not a lot of exits you can take to shortcut back to Faribault," driver Adan Ibrahim said.

Work zone warning signs begin 10 miles before two lanes merge into one. The last 6 miles have additional signs indicating traffic flow ahead with more merging signs the final mile.

"I think the signage is important I really do but in the same respect people don't pay attention to them," DeGroot said.

It's still unclear what led to the crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

"Nobody has common sense anymore. They are in a hurry, they want to get from point A to B. They're texting on their phones, they're not paying attention," DeGroot said.

In an email to WCCO, MnDOT said in part, "We are continually looking for any ways to improve the work zone and how we can get people to slow down and be attentive. We'll review information on this crash as well to see what is determined to be the cause of the crash to contrast it with the thousands of motorists who move safely through here daily."

MnDOT said construction in that portion of I-35 is set to wrap up in early November.