As John Carlson approaches his 90th birthday, he reflects on 72 seasons of softball

RICHFIELD, Minn. — John Carlson loves softball and has for better than seven decades. As he approaches a big birthday, he explains how the game has loved him back.

Carlson's team gathers for an 8 a.m. line up call at the Holy Angels Academy Dome. They can still make contact but they don't run like they used to, and the equipment has aged.

Carlson owns it and he is a hit on these days.

"I hit two grand slams and homeruns in the same game," Carlson said.

He is the most tenured player there.

"John Carlson is one of the studs of our league. He's just one-of-a-kind," Bob Hartshorn said. "How many guys are out here at age 90 doing what he can do?"

He's actually not 90 yet — that comes in about six weeks, and it means very little to him. He's happy to be here.

As a paratrooper for the 82nd Air Born, Carlson served the country. He's been on his own version of borrowed time ever since.

"I don't think of it as an idea, I think of it as just another day. I'll be 89, then March 2 comes up here and I'll be 90," Carlson said.

There is some reason to reflect these days — because Carlson's life has seen so many teammates.

"He said in this picture there's only two people left alive, and that was in 1965. He started playing in '52 and hasn't missed a year playing organized softball," Hartshorn said.

That's why these days are precious — 72 straight season of playing softball. It is because Carlson looks forward to the next day at the ball park, that he sets an example.

"It's probably a lot to do with attitude. I like to think of that in the terms of positive thinking," Carlson said.

And it is that wanting to be here that makes his days special. To be doing what he loves with people he enjoys is the perfect catalyst to a long and fulfilling life.