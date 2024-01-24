Caleb Thielbar returns home to Randolph, Minnesota with Twins Caravan

RANDOLPH, Minn. — Nothing warms the heart more than a little hometown pride. In Randolph, Minnesota on Wednesday, that was especially true.

A middle reliever may not turn heads walking down the street in the Twin Cities, but when Caleb Thielbar comes to his alma mater, he's the headline.

"When you come back here and see how much people care about you individually, that's pretty cool and a little bit overwhelming to be honest with you," Thielbar said.

The home of the Rockets was Thielbar's launchpad.

"I grew up here my entire life in the same house," Thielbar said. "Walking around town, it brings back everything. The town has changed some, the school has changed some. but it's essentially the same place."

Another Minnesota-raised baseball player, Joe Mauer was voted into the hall of fame on Tuesday. When Caleb Thielbar made his major league debut, Mauer was his catcher.

"There's not many catchers in the hall of fame," Thielbar said. "So to have my debut caught by one of them is a pretty cool thing and it's something I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life."

Thielbar's Twins team last season broke through and won a playoff series. With spring training fast approaching, the long-tenured lefty wants more.

"We just didn't get it done last year," he said. "But we have a good group returning that's gonna know what it takes this year and I'm very excited about this year."