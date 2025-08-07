10 people arrested in Twin Cities sex trafficking sting, 3 people rescued

Charges are expected to be filed soon against nearly a dozen people who authorities allege attempted to solicit minors in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says agents and investigators went undercover and posed as a minor or as a sex buyer at the end of July. While undercover, they communicated with a total of 10 suspects, who were arrested as they arrived at an arranged meeting place.

All 10 people are being held at the Ramsey County Jail for probable cause felony solicitation of a minor for prostitution, according to the BCA. The suspects, who were all arrested between July 30 and Aug. 1, range in age from 24-45.

In addition, the agency says three people, all identified as females, were found during the potential sex trafficking operation. Their ages weren't immediately provided.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the BCA, says the agency will stay "in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to rid our state of this reprehensible sex crime and support victim/survivors."

Anyone who suspects a trafficking situation should call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.You can also call the Day One Hotline at 866-223-1111 or contact them online if you or someone you know is being trafficked. Survivors and victims of human trafficking can call 888-373-7888 to reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or text HELP to 233733.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.