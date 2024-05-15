Watch CBS News
Crime

Armed carjacking suspect crashes in Plymouth after leading officers on chase, police say

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Caught on camera: Carjacker crashes after police chase
Caught on camera: Carjacker crashes after police chase 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say an armed carjacker led officers on a chase before crashing in the north metro Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a carjacking at gunpoint near 26th Avenue North and Thomas Avenue North around 2 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Less than 10 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and began to pursue it.

The suspect allegedly drove out of north Minneapolis and into Brooklyn Center. After about 10 minutes, police say they terminated that pursuit when officers lost sight of the vehicle near Highway 100 and 57th Avenue North.

10p-vo-carjacking-chase-wcco5eiy.jpg
MnDOT

A short time later, police say the carjacked vehicle crashed on the 9900 block of Medicine Lake Road in Plymouth.

The driver was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and will be booked into jail once he is released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 8:50 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.