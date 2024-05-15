Armed carjacking suspect crashes in Plymouth after leading officers on chase, police say

Caught on camera: Carjacker crashes after police chase

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say an armed carjacker led officers on a chase before crashing in the north metro Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a carjacking at gunpoint near 26th Avenue North and Thomas Avenue North around 2 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and began to pursue it.

The suspect allegedly drove out of north Minneapolis and into Brooklyn Center. After about 10 minutes, police say they terminated that pursuit when officers lost sight of the vehicle near Highway 100 and 57th Avenue North.

A short time later, police say the carjacked vehicle crashed on the 9900 block of Medicine Lake Road in Plymouth.

The driver was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and will be booked into jail once he is released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.