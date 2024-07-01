How a small Minnesota town honors veterans every day

APPLETON, Minn. — This week, people across the state will be celebrating our nation's independence. And a small town in western Minnesota wants us to remember our fallen heroes — even when there isn't a holiday. That's why every street in Appleton is named after a veteran.

"Appleton is just a wonderful town. We have a really close community," said Kerry Bonk.

Driving through Appleton, one of the first things you may notice is there is no Main Street or First Avenue. That's because every road here is named after a fallen soldier. They are the streets of honor.

"As far I know Appleton is the only town in the nation that has this distinction. It was Memorial Day of 1947, so 77 years ago, that's when they renamed the town's streets and avenues," said Bonk.

Bonk is an artist and was born and raised in Appleton. A few years ago, she wanted to put faces with the names. So, she got photos of all 36 Appleton soldiers who died in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War. Then, she and another artist took two years to paint those faces onto sign boards.

"After a while, they speak to us, so we were able to capture their personalities. More than just getting it onto the canvas," said Bonk

Kerry Bonk and another artist painted the faces of 36 Appleton soldiers who died serving. WCCO

Over Memorial Day weekend, their hard work was unveiled near Highway 7. The concrete, metal work and installation were donated for free. Family of the fallen, were among the first to visit.

"They were overwhelmed. A lot of them were like this isn't something It's nothing they ever imagined would be done for their family member," said Bonk.

There's a 71-year age gap between Jesse Lhotka, who was killed during the Iraq War, and Hugh Miles, the oldest veteran here, who died during World War II.

Miles Street is Appleton's equivalent of Main Street.

"There have been a lot of compliments about it," said Jeff Brown.

Brown is the quartermaster at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and an Appleton veteran. He knew Lhotka well, and he also knows why this memorial is so important.

"That they'll be around forever. Never forgotten," said Brown. "It means a lot in that you are never forgotten."

Most of Appleton's fallen soldiers were in their early twenties and were killed in battle, and some had kids of their own. Many of their bodies are buried overseas. But even if they never made it home, Appleton never forgot their sacrifice.

"I also wonder what the town would have been like if we hadn't lost 36 of our men," said Bonk.

When the town of Appleton wanted to change their street names to the names of fallen veterans in 1947, the mayor and city council voted unanimously to make it happen — just like they did for the new memorial 77 years later.