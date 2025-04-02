Watch CBS News
Crime

Twin Cities woman collected thousands in unemployment benefits meant for her dead mom, charges say

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A Twin Cities woman is accused of collecting thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits meant for her deceased mother.

The 38-year-old Apple Valley, Minnesota, woman was charged in Dakota County last month with one count each of identity theft and theft of unemployment benefits.

A criminal complaint says that between April 30, 2023, and July 9, 2024, the woman requested unemployment insurance benefits on her mother's account. She allegedly received $563 a week, totaling more than $6,100 in payments.

A review of records showed transfers in and out of the deceased woman's unemployment account after she had died to an account held by her daughter. Several card transactions were also reported in Florida after her death.

When investigators asked the woman about the payments, charges say she initially denied requesting the funds, but later said she had used her mom's account after her application had been denied.

Charges say the woman's mother had applied for unemployment benefits in February 2023 before she died on April 24, 2023.

The woman's first court appearance is scheduled for May.

If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

