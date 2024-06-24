Apple Valley man pleads guilty to role in shooting that killed ex-girlfriend

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A 42-year-old Twin Cities man pleaded guilty on Monday to a shooting that killed a woman in Apple Valley nearly two years ago.

Willie John Selmon II, of Apple Valley, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder via drive-by shooting for the July 10, 2022, death of Michelle McGill.

According to a criminal complaint, McGill's ex-boyfriend, Selmon, went to her Apple Valley home to get some things from the residence they once shared on the 900 block of Oriole Drive.

Selmon told officers that when he pulled up the the house he saw both McGill and her son, Billy Pryor Jr., sitting in their respective vehicles in the driveway. After he got his things from the garage, Selmon returned to his car, and Pryor backed his vehicle up next to his.

Pryor allegedly told Selmon he had a gun and started shooting. Two of the bullets struck Selmon in the face. He got out of his car and ran toward McGill's vehicle, thinking Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them. However, the two kept firing at each other.

An autopsy showed that McGill was struck 10 times, mostly in her chest and abdomen. She died at the scene.

Despite his injuries, Selmon drove himself to a hospital. Later, he was transported to another facility, where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to the head, the complaint states. One of the bullets was lodged in his jaw, requiring surgery for removal.

Pryor is also facing charges in connection to the shooting.