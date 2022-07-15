Second man charged in connection to fatal Apple Valley shooting

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A second man has been charged in the fatal Apple Valley shooting that killed 49 year-old Michelle McGill earlier this month.

Willie John Selmon II, 39, of Apple Valley was charged in Dakota County with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of dangerous weapon violation - reckless discharge of a firearm.

Billy Pryor, Jr., 25, of Apple Valley was charged Tuesday in connection to the shooting that killed his mother.

The criminal complaint alleges that witnesses saw a tan SUV leaving the scene of the crime after the gunshots ended. A short time later, a tan SUV arrived at a hospital in Bursnville and Selmon went into the hospital to seek medical attention. He was transported to another hospital where officers took his statement.

Selmon told officers he had been in a long-term relationship with McGill and they had recently separated. He had gone back to the residence in Apple Valley they previously shared to obtain some of his personal property.

When Selmon arrived at the residence, Pryor and McGill were both in their respective vehicles sitting in the driveway. Selmon got his belongings from the garage and returned to his SUV.

Selmon says Pryor moved his vehicle so Selmon's passenger side was next to Pyror's driver's side and told Selmon he had a gun before he fired shots at the Selmon, hitting him in the face.

Selmon exited his vehicle and ran in to the front of McGill's car. He told police he thought Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them.

Pryor exited his vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Prior fled on foot and Selmon said he followed, continuing to fire shots at him.

An autopsy revealed McGill suffered 10 gunshot wounds during the exchange.

According to the complaint, Selmon does not have a permit to carry a pistol.

Selmon's bail is set at $500,000 without conditions and $300,000 with conditions. He will appear in court on Aug. 24.