Apple Valley officer steps up after veteran's POW flag desecrated

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A Twin Cities Vietnam War veteran got an unpleasant surprise a few weeks back.

As an Army medic, Jim Kulsrud spent three tough years in Vietnam. And ever since he returned from the war, he's flown a POW flag outside his home to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"We have to remember what they went through, what they're going through today," Kulsrud said. "I came home. That's what meant a lot to me. We left an awful lot of people behind."

This is why he was hurt when he returned from a trip to find his flag had been ripped apart, leaving only the hem behind.

"I talked to my neighbor and he says, 'Jim, call it in. It's for the neighborhood,'" Kulsrud said.

Troy Reller was the Apple Valley police officer who responded.

WCCO

"It was emotional. I'll be honest, I teared up in my squad car about it," Reller said. "I have family that serves, and on the patches that we wear it states in Latin, 'Let us be judged by our actions.'"

And Reller took action. Wanting to help, he and his wife called several stores before they found a new POW flag, which he then used his own money to buy.

Less than two hours after taking Kulsrud's call, Reller returned to his house with a new flag in hand.

"I can't believe a police officer would take his time in this busy life that we have to bring back a flag for me," Kulsrud said. "He understands the loss we all suffer."

It was a small gesture that made a big difference for both a veteran and a young officer.

"I can't imagine what he went through," Reller said. "I just wanted to show him that I care, and we as a community still care."