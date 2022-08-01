Apple River stabbing: 17-year-old Isaac Shuman identified as fatal victim

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the community of Stillwater mourns the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, we're learning more about his life and lives of the other four victims.

Schuman was killed Saturday when authorities say he was stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. Four others were seriously hurt. Two remain hospitalized, and two have been released.

Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, made his first court appearance Monday, where he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death. A judge set his bail $1 million, and Miu remains in jail.

According to an online fundraiser, Schuman was an honor roll student at Stillwater Area High School and was heading into his senior year. Instead, his loved ones are mourning his death, and praying for the other victims still fighting in the hospital.

Described in a GoFundMe, Schuman was driven and determined to be successful. Smart, kind and a great brother, cousin and son.

In an email to families, Principal Robert Bach said in part: "The death of a classmate, even for those who didn't know them well, will impact each student differently and all reactions need to be addressed with great care and support. We encourage you to talk with your children about this sad news and help them process their feelings."

Isaac Schuman GoFundMe

At Miu's first court appearance, 24-year-old Ryhley Mattison -- one of the two remaining hospitalized victims -- joined the court virtually from her hospital bed. In her online fundraiser, she says she was tubing with friends when she came across a group needing help saying an older man was being inappropriate and wouldn't leave.

Mattison said she lost her job and is struggling with mounting medical bills.

Outside the courthouse, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson spoke about the significance of a case like this in his community.

"This obviously is about to the furthest extreme we could get. It's been a number of years since an incident even close to this has taken place up there," Knudson said.