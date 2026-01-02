Man killed in apparent New Year's Day shooting in western Minnesota; 1 in custody

A man is dead and a person is in custody after an apparent shooting near Wolverton, Minnesota, on New Year's Day, according to the Wilkin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident on the 1700 block of Highway 75 was reported to the sheriff's office on Thursday around 12:49 a.m. Responding law enforcement found the man suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound," officials said. He died at the scene.

Witnesses spoke to officials at the scene before a suspect was identified and arrested, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, the suspect and the man knew each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and exact cause of death after completing an autopsy and notifying the man's family.

The sheriff's office said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with its investigation.

Wolverton is around 219 miles northwest of Minneapolis.