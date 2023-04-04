Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was fatally shot Monday evening just outside downtown Minneapolis. 

Police say officers found a man shot in the chest behind an apartment off East 15th Street and Park Avenue at about 5:35 p.m.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara says Good Samaritans tried to save him, but couldn't.  

"Neighbors were attempting to perform CPR. The officers relieved the civilians and performed CPR until EMS arrived," O'Hara said.

The victim died at HCMC. Chief O'Hara says investigators have several leads, but no arrests have been made.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

