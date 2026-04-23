Man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar pleads guilty in settlement agreement

Anthony Kazmierczak, the man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar during a Minneapolis town hall meeting in January, has changed his plea to guilty as part of a settlement agreement.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for next month.

Kazmierczak was facing federal and state charges for assault and making threats of violence stemming from the incident at the town hall event, where he allegedly jumped up while Omar was speaking and sprayed her with the liquid.

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Omar was not injured during the attack and continued speaking and taking questions for nearly half an hour afterward.

A close associate of Kazmierczak told authorities that he once said of Omar, "Somebody should kill that b****," according to court records.

The federal complaint identified the liquid used in the attack as apple cider vinegar.

Omar said after the incident that she was "really OK" and that she is not one to be intimidated.