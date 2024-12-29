Watch CBS News
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $100K for profane language, marking third fine in weeks

Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Sunday for using profanity during a live television interview, with the league increasing the amount after penalizing the Minnesota Timberwolves star for the third time in three weeks.

This penalty was for comments Edwards made after the Timberwolves rallied for a 113-112 victory Friday in Houston. The NBA said in the announcement that it was taking into account "Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews."

He was fined $75,000 on Monday for public criticism of the officiating and using profanity after getting docked $25,000 for his comments in a Dec. 6 win at Golden State.

Edwards was also fined $35,000 on Nov. 17 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

