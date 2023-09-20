NEXT Weather: Another warm day Wednesday; weekend could get soggy

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 20, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — After a mild morning, temperatures will warm to the mid-80s in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Patchy morning clouds and showers are possible west of the metro, but by mid-morning, the warming process should begin. Highs will top out around 84 locally, with much of the rest of the state seeing highs of at least 80.

Northwestern Minnesota is under an air quality alert through 11 p.m. Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke leaking into the area.

There could be a few isolated showers Wednesday night, but those will fizzle out by Thursday, which will be another mild day.

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend, which could be a soggy one. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s, which is right around average.