Another sunny and warm weekend on tap, temps above average

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The sun and warmth continue throughout the weekend, with no chance for rain in sight.

Thanks to high pressure, another gorgeous day is on the way filled with more sunshine and above average temperatures. 

Saturday's highs will hit the mid-80s this afternoon, which is about 15° above average, along with a light breeze and no humidity.

More of the same is expected for Sunday, before the wind begins to pick up Monday ahead of a dry cold front.

Highs will stay in the 80s through Monday without any rain, which will lock-in our driest and warmest September on record.

Thanks to the incoming wind, temperatures will drop back into the 60s on Tuesday, inching us closer to our average temps this time of year. 

The rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs closer to 70.

