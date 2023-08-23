Anoka plans Minnesota's 1st "social district," where public drinking will be permitted

ANOKA, Minn. -- You'll soon be able to walk the streets of Anoka with an alcoholic beverage in your hand.

Starting Sept. 6, the pilot program for the first "social district" in Minnesota will begin in the northern Twin Cities suburb.

"A social district is a specific area which allows people to purchase and drink beer, wine, and cocktails from a licensed business and walk through a defined area of the city including public common areas such as sidewalks and parks, and allows for participation in district events and activities," the city said in a release.

The social district was made possible by a liquor bill passed in the most recent legislative session, and the Anoka City Council passed its own regulations regarding the district Monday.

Anoka/WCCO

Residents can ring in the new rules with the Rockin' on the Rum concert at Riverfront Memorial Park Sept. 6. The pilot program will last through Oct. 7. Grab-and-go drinking will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Businesses serving to-go drinks will have a window cling displayed, the city said, and other businesses will have one displaying whether or not they allow customers to carry drinks inside.

After the pilot program ends, the city will gather information to present to the city council and state officials.