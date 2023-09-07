Anoka kicks off "social district" pilot program to mixed reviews

ANOKA, Minn. —Anoka has kicked off a month-long experiment allowing residents to take alcoholic drinks from participating businesses outside into the downtown area.

It's a pilot program that City Councilmember Erik Skogquist hopes will draw more people into the historic area.

The experiment started on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting from Skogquist, who estimated that 200 people attended the first night.

"It was great having everybody downtown," he said. "Take your beverage, go across the street. Go to the park, just enjoy the downtown and enjoy the riverfront."

Jolie Perleberg and Jennifer Wells were two of those out enjoying just the second day of the Anoka Social District.

"So far its quiet," said Perleberg from Isanti. "But it's enjoyable, the weather's nice for the walk and the beverage is excellent. We wish we'd see more people out doing it."

MORE NEWS: Barbie-inspired mansion in Wisconsin hits market with $1.1M price tag

Not everyone is thrilled with the idea, however.

"I certainly wouldn't want to come down here when people are walking around drinking," said Kathy Sedgwick, from Ramsey. "I grew up in a dysfunctional family where people over-drink and you're encouraging them to travel from place to place and drink more by doing that, I think."

Seven area establishments are licensed to sell alcohol in the social district.

"I think it's not the best idea," said Melissa Hauck, from Billy's Bar and Grill. "I'm worried about the underage drinking, people going to their cars and being able to pour their own cocktails. I do hope the city has it all figured out."

"Many communities that do this elsewhere have seen vibrancy, increased activity, patrons, so we want to just continue that downtown," Skogquist said.

Employees at Billy's in Anoka say they're going to wait and see what happens during the trial, and may participate at a later date.

The social district goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, through Oct. 7.

For more information, click here.