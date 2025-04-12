Anoka police ask for help in finding missing 40-year-old man

South St. Paul man dead from gunshot wound, long lines for Real ID and more news headlines

Police in Anoka, Minnesota are asking the public for help in locating Brandon Stott, 40, who has been reported missing since Thursday.

Officials say Stott was last seen on Tuesday at his place of employment near the 200 block of Jackson Street in Anoka. He was reported missing when he did not show up for work—which is out of the ordinary for him—two days later, police say.

There is some concern over Stott's mental health, officials say.

Stott is described as being a Black male, approximately 6 feet and 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he does not own a vehicle.

If you have seen or know anything about the whereabouts of Stott, the Anoka Police ask that you reach out to them at (763) 427-1212.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.