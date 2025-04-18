Watch CBS News
Missing Anoka bartender Brandon Stott found safe out of state, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin,
Marielle Mohs
Reporter
/ CBS Minnesota

A beloved bartender who was missing from a northern Twin Cities community has been found safe, police said Friday.

Brandon Stott's disappearance on April 8 prompted worries from his co-workers at 201 Tavern and the wider Anoka, Minnesota community. On Friday, the Anoka Police Department said Stott is out of the state, but safe, and his missing person case is now closed.

On Sunday, 500 people gathered to search for Stott, a 40-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who has worked at 201 Tavern for eight years.

Darin Crapser, co-owner of the tavern, said Stott "is the heartbeat of Anoka."

"He is a guy you will meet for one minute and you will not forget him," said Gloria Nelson, Crapser's fellow co-owner.  

Anoka police shared no further details about Stott's current whereabouts or why he left the state, but thanked the community and other authorities for aiding in the search effort.

