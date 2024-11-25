Watch CBS News
Anoka-Hennepin School Board faces $21 million deficit, considering budget cuts or referendum

By Jonah Kaplan

MINNEAPOLIS — The Anoka-Hennepin is facing a $21 million budget deficit, which the administration blame on many factors.

During a meeting Monday night, members will choose between big-time cuts or asking taxpayers to foot the bill through a referendum. 

If the board chooses cuts, that would include more than 100 teachers and dozens of support staff. On average, administrators warn class sizes could grow by up to five students.

One-hundred jobs at the central office would also go away. 

Anoka-Hennepin is the largest school district in the state with roughly 37,000 students, but other districts are also dealing with financial issues.

In Minnetonka, the superintendent sent a note to parents warning of being at a "significant disadvantage." 

The deficit at Robbinsdale Area Public Schools could also top $20 million.

Matt shaver with the advocacy group EdAllies Minnesota explained enrollment has more or less plateaued across the state, and it's unlikely state lawmakers will have another surplus on its agenda. 

One option may be funding schools based on the biggest needs, instead of the biggest population.

"A student in poverty is going to need more resources from the state to have access to an adequate education than a student not in poverty, or a student in poverty learning English," Shaver said. "In Minnesota, we have an overly complicated funding system that inadequately addresses student need."

With a divided government returning to St. Paul next year, there will likely be some lengthy debates.

