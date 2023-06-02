Anoka County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal East Bethel crash

EAST BETHEL, Minn. -- A man died after rear-ending a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Anoka County.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near the 2700 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in East Bethel around 1:24 p.m.

Investigators say a man driving a pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it slowed to make a left turn into a parking lot. A man driving a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the rear of the truck.

The driver of the sedan was ejected from his vehicle and died on the scene.

The occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The crash is under investigation/