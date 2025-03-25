Inmate's death at Anoka County Jail under investigation

New details in former state senator’s prostitution sting arrest, and more headlines

An inmate's death at the Anoka County Jail is under investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The man "was being attended to by detention staff when he collapsed," Anoka County said. The collapse happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Despite medical help, the man died at the scene.

"Providing care and supervision to all those legally confined to our jail is a responsibility I view of paramount importance," Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said. "Any death that occurs in the facility brings deep impacts to the individual's family, friends, those housed with them, and detention staff. Anoka County Jail staff and I will continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to help achieve our goal, which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility."

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation, with help from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.