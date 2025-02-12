Former Anoka County work release officer accused of having affair with inmate

Ring camera captures part of Minneapolis crime spree, and more headlines

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — A former Anoka County work release officer is facing charges after an alleged affair with an inmate came to light.

Police say the woman's husband turned her in after finding text messages between her and the inmate, whom officials initially said was at the Anoka County Jail but later clarified was at the county workhouse. Officials also initially identified the woman as a corrections officer but later said she was a work release officer.

Charges say she would meet up with the inmate while he was on work release.

Police claim they have text messages, phone calls, surveillance footage, GPS data and witness statements that confirm the relationship. The woman initially denied the affair, then later said she tried to end it but the inmate threatened her.

"The jail calls and communications did not support this claim," the criminal complaint states.

The woman was placed on leave after the investigation began. She faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct.