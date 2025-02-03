Annandale community raises $110K, with hopes for more, after school levy fails

ANNANDALE, Minn. — When a $1.5 million school levy failed in November, a group of Annandale parents decided to try and raise money to save teachers' jobs.

"From this grass roots standpoint, we are literally raising money to save our next-door neighbor's job," said parent Hannah Fischer.

That's not an exaggeration. After a failed school levy, Annandale parents and business owners started Cardinals Rising, a nonprofit looking to raise the money the levy would have created. At stake are 10 teaching jobs, middle school sports and programs, and class sizes that could jump to 30 students or more.

"It's basically been grass roots donators. People, families, businesses, that have just stepped up to donate," said Alyssa Radisewitz Domagala.

Radisewitz Domagala is a parent and member of Cardinals Rising. In just over 40 days they've been able to secure nearly $110,000 for the district.

"We were really excited to learn that we were able to save two positions and the restructuring of the high school schedule," said Radisewitz Domagala.

To update their progress and to let people know there's still a need, Cardinals Rising placed a thermometer sign near a busy intersection in the middle of town. It shows what's been raised and how far they are away from their $500,000 goal.

The ice cream shop, Jimmy's Pizza, and even the tattoo parlor are among those small town businesses holding fundraisers to help.

"The local tattoo shop in town is doing $60 tattoos for a cause," said Radisewitz Domagala.

"This is definitely unique. I've never seen it done to save positions for staff," said Tiffany Grube, Director of Community Education.

And that means something to Grube, who works for Annandale Schools. She's encouraged by what's been done, and the work that's yet to come.

"It truly shows how our community cares for its schools," said Grube.

Cardinals Rising said they have a goal of $500,000 they are hoping to raise by May 1.

They say the fundraising is not a permanent solution and they are still hoping to get a levy passed in the future.