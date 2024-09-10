Chef Ann Ahmed to lead Minnesota group on culinary journey through Laos

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities chef Ann Ahmed is leading a group of Minnesotans on the trip of a lifetime: A culinary journey through her home country of Laos that inspired her popular cuisine.

"Every time I go to Laos it's just an overwhelming feeling of just appreciation and warmth and welcome," Ahmed said.

The cuisine of Laos has inspired the James Beard-awarded chef to bring bright, interesting flavors to her local restaurants Khaluna, Gai Noi, and Lat 14.

Now she's leading a group of a dozen Minnesotans on a trip to Laos.

Local host and editor Stephanie March is going on the trip, bringing her curious foodie lens to the group.

"You can plan a trip and go somewhere on your own, but you can't really get that insider view of it and as a journalist, that's a huge piece of this, is the storytelling," March said. "I'm not interested in just how something tastes, but how it fits into the culture and specifically for Ann, why it's important for her to bring it to us."

The group will eat their way through 10 days of waterfalls, jungles, mountain villages and sequestered spots.

"My itinerary is based on food, its like, where are we going to eat, how are we going to weave our experiences based on places I want to eat at, or things I want to eat along the way," said Ahmed. "The confidence I have with cooking my food and it's because I really, these trips I've taken back to Laos really helped me to gain the identify that I have, and that's really a Laotian-Minnesotan-American."

Her guests will also meet artisans and spend time with them, learning a craft before bringing home meaningful souvenirs.

If you want to hop on the January trip, there's still time, but it's running out. Reach out to Erin Green at Pique Travel in the next few days if you're interested.