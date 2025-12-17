Animal shelters look for short-term fosters as holidays approach

Rescue Network is there for the animals most people never see: the sick, abused, and neglected. Many come from rural parts of the Dakotas, others from shelters across Minnesota and the Midwest.

For Kristen Johnson, the work continues to grow.

"Last year until middle of December, we had helped about 1,200 dogs. So far for this year, we have helped about 1,600. Cats have also increased as well," said Johnson, founder and executive director of Rescue Network.

Johnson says the numbers don't slow with the seasons, they simply change as animals are left exposed to extreme cold.

Sometimes, that leads to extreme measures, including a recent trip during dangerous wind chills.

"We drove over 3,000 miles round trip in the Dakotas to bring back over 50 animals," said Johnson.

Every rescue depends on foster homes, and during the holidays that lifeline is stretched thin.

"There's never a time where we don't need fosters. But we also have what's called temp fostering. That's a big need for when fosters go on vacation or out of town, and holidays is a big time for that," explained Johnson.

At Wellhaven Pet Clinic in Coon Rapids, a Rescue Network vet partner, the toll of neglect is clear.

"We see a lot of pets that have been hit by cars or gunshot wounds or they just come in extremely sick and lethargic," said Olivia Backer, a veterinary technician.

Backer adopted Randy; a Rescue Network dog brought to the clinic in February.

"I have a super big soft spot for any pitties. That's what he looked like, and he has two different colored eyes, so that that really just kind of got me and it was, I had to have that one," said Backer.

She says foster homes are where recovery truly begins.

"It's a big responsibility, but at the end of the day, knowing how big of a difference you're making outweighs all the worries," said Backer.

As the holidays approach, Johnson says even short-term fosters can make the difference between saving a life and having to say no.

"Ultimately, if we don't have a foster we can't save them," she said.

Rescue Network covers all expenses for supplies and vetting, you simply need to provide a safe, loving home. You can find them at RescueNetworkMN.org.