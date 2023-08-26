Watch CBS News
Crime

Angela Jones sentenced to 25 years for 2021 St. Cloud murders

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 25, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 25, 2023 01:16

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Angela Jones was sentenced to 25 years for her role in the murders of two women in St. Cloud in the summer of 2021.

Janesa Harris, 28, was found dead on June 2, 2021 inside an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. Jones, who she had a prior relationship with, had been in the apartment the night before and the two had gotten into a fight, according to the Stearns County Attorney's Office. Jones shot Harris and fled the scene.

The next day, St. Cloud police found 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange dead on the side of the road. Jones admitted she was in the car when Deantae Davis shot Lange, and helped him clean up evidence of the murder.

Jones was sentenced to 300 months in Harris' death, and 146 months for aiding an offender after the fact in Lange's death. 

While pending trial, investigators learned Jones had also arranged for a fellow inmate to exchange sex for money with her husband. She was charged for sex trafficking-related offenses, to which she pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 131 months.

All of Jones' sentences will be served concurrently, the attorney's office says.

Davis was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in Lange's death.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 8:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.