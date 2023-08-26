Angela Jones sentenced to 25 years for 2021 St. Cloud murders

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Angela Jones was sentenced to 25 years for her role in the murders of two women in St. Cloud in the summer of 2021.

Janesa Harris, 28, was found dead on June 2, 2021 inside an apartment on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue North. Jones, who she had a prior relationship with, had been in the apartment the night before and the two had gotten into a fight, according to the Stearns County Attorney's Office. Jones shot Harris and fled the scene.

The next day, St. Cloud police found 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange dead on the side of the road. Jones admitted she was in the car when Deantae Davis shot Lange, and helped him clean up evidence of the murder.

Jones was sentenced to 300 months in Harris' death, and 146 months for aiding an offender after the fact in Lange's death.

While pending trial, investigators learned Jones had also arranged for a fellow inmate to exchange sex for money with her husband. She was charged for sex trafficking-related offenses, to which she pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to 131 months.

All of Jones' sentences will be served concurrently, the attorney's office says.

Davis was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in Lange's death.