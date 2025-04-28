Baby, woman injured in Andover house fire

How to prep for severe weather, and more headlines

A woman and a baby were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a house fire in Andover, Minnesota.

According to Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones, crews were called to the home on Navajo Street Northwest around 7 a.m.

Crews were able to find a baby in the nursery moments after entering the building, he said. They rendered first aid to the baby and mother before they were taken to the hospital.

There was no hose line to the house so crews were trucking water into the area, Jones said. Several agencies responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.