Watch CBS News
Local News

Baby, woman injured in Andover house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How to prep for severe weather, and more headlines
How to prep for severe weather, and more headlines 03:42

A woman and a baby were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a house fire in Andover, Minnesota.

According to Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones, crews were called to the home on Navajo Street Northwest around 7 a.m.

Crews were able to find a baby in the nursery moments after entering the building, he said. They rendered first aid to the baby and mother before they were taken to the hospital.

There was no hose line to the house so crews were trucking water into the area, Jones said. Several agencies responded to the scene.

inx-andover-house-fire-042825.jpg
WCCO

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.