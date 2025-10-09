Former Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk enters race for Hennepin County attorney

A third person has entered the race for Hennepin County attorney.

On Thursday, Anders Folk, a federal prosecutor who previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota, announced his campaign for the position currently held by Mary Moriarty. In addition, he served as a member of the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden.

Folk, who was endorsed by former U.S. Attorney Andy Luger, says he is focused on "restoring public safety in Hennepin County," as well as common sense for criminal justice and protecting the county's most vulnerable.

"I'm running for Hennepin County Attorney because our community deserves a prosecutor who understands the purpose and responsibilities of the office. The current County Attorney has lost sight of the office's priorities. That loss of focus has hurt public safety and damaged relationships with our community and law enforcement alike. It's time for a change," said Folk.

According to Folk's website, he became a member of the U.S. Marine Corps while in law school, started his legal career in Hennepin County and later worked with former Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Folk was part of the DOJ's civil investigative team that looked into the Minneapolis Police Department following the murder of George Floyd.

Moriarty announced in August that she won't run for reelection in 2026 and said she will be focusing on "creating enduring change in the system" during the final months of her administration.

Folk joins DFL State Rep. Cedrick Frazier and Ramsey County trial and appellate division director Hao Nguyen as candidates.