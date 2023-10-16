Watch CBS News
Protests planned for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barret's University of Minnesota visit

MINNEAPOLIS — There will be increased security around the University of Minnesota on Monday as the school gets ready to welcome a high-profile, yet controversial guest. 

United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is visiting as a guest speaker.

Nearly 700 students have signed a petition demanding the U rescind her invitation. Some students are also expected to protest outside of Northrop Auditorium during the event which starts at 4 p.m.

The U's law school invited the justice to speak as part of the Robert A. Stein lecture series.  

Justice Coney Barrett will not be the first to visit the University, as Supreme Court Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Roberts, and Scalia have all come in the past. 

Some students say her visit is different, however, because of her significant role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and most recently affirmative action. 

"We also want our campus to demonstrate the commitment that they say they have to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion by not giving such a large platform to somebody who has such bigoted ideas," said Mira Altobell-Resendez, of Students for a Democratic Society.

There are no tickets left for the free event. The university says it stands by its decision to invite the justice to speak.

