Amtrak adjusts service for Borealis line from St. Paul to Chicago after corrosion found in several railcars

Why Amtrak is making changes to its route between St. Paul and Chicago

Why Amtrak is making changes to its route between St. Paul and Chicago

Why Amtrak is making changes to its route between St. Paul and Chicago

The Amtrak Borealis line from St. Paul to Chicago saw more than 100,000 riders in its first five-and-a-half months. But for now, those train wheels are temporarily replaced with rubber.

"We were hoping to avoid the drive to Chicago and back, but that's what we're going to be doing now," Rick Knutson, an Amtrak customer from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, said. "They would put us on a bus, and we would bus to Chicago, and if we would have wanted to take a bus, we would have gotten a bus ticket."

Corrosion was found in several railcars used on Amtrak's Borealis — the 7-hour and 24-minute train line from the Twin Cities to the Windy City.

The Borealis line debuted service in May of last year and the Minnesota Department of Transportation contributed $10 million to the development of the line.

In a statement, Amtrak tells WCCO the decision was about safety.

In compliance with federal requirements and its ongoing commitment to safety, Amtrak routinely inspects its railcars and locomotives. Corrosion was discovered in several Horizon railcars, which resulted in removal of some equipment typically used on Borealis trains, as outlined below. • Intensive inspections showed additional areas of concern, resulting in removal of cars from service on Amtrak Borealistrains. • Buses were chartered as substitute transportation for Trains 1333 (north/westbound) and 1340 (east/southbound) on Wednesday, March 26, and for Train 1340 only on Thursday, March 27. Train 1333 will operate without the need for bus substitution on March 27. • Service by Borealis Trains 1333 and 1340 will be restored without bus substitutions, effective Friday, March 28. • Business Class passengers will be provided refunds for the cost difference from Coach Class, as bi-level railcars now operating on Borealis trains do not support Business Class. Thank you for traveling aboard Amtrak. We appreciate your patronage and apologize for any inconvenience. For reservations, andinformation, visit Amtrak.com, use the free mobile app, speak with station personnel or call/text 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).

But Knutson, who previously worked in the industry for BNSF, says the trip won't stop them from riding the rail in the future.

"I'm sure it's not just us, but a lot of people book with Amtak. The Borealis is a very successful service," Knutson said. "We'll get our ride on Borealis one of these days".

Amtrak is providing refunds to customers who chose not to accept their alternative service.