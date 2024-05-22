Watch CBS News
Amtrak debuts daily train connecting Twin Cities and Chicago

By Riley Moser

CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amtrak is now offering daily train service from the Twin Cities to Chicago.

The Borealis made its first official departure from the St. Paul Union Depot late Tuesday morning.

The train departs from St. Paul at 11:50 a.m. and arrives in the Windy City around 7:15 p.m. every day.

"We are seeing progress firsthand that will deliver the world-class passenger rail service that Americans demand, need and deserve," said Amit Bose, Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.

The service complements the Empire Builder train that runs from Chicago to Seattle or Portland. The Borealis is about 30 minutes faster than the Empire Builder.

It is about $125 per person for a weekend trip to Chicago on the new route.

