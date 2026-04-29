Ambulance driver hits, kills moose in northern Minnesota

An ambulance driver hit and killed a moose in northern Minnesota early Monday, with no serious injuries to those in the emergency vehicle.

According to Ely Area Ambulance Service, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Highway 169 near Ely, Minnesota. The ambulance was bringing a patient to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth at the time.

The moose was standing in the westbound lane, and the driver saw it and attempted to brake. The ambulance service said the driver told those in the back of the ambulance to hold on before hitting the animal at about 45 mph.

The moose hit the windshield and the ambulance went into a ditch.

Ely Area Ambulance Service

The patient was moved to a new ambulance and taken, along with the crew, to a hospital for evaluation.

Some of the animal's remains went to fire and ambulance personnel, with a proper permit, and the rest went to Minnesota North College and the International Wolf Center.