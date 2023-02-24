AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old Leon Ramsarran, taken from Lakeville home

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities in Lakeville have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Leon Ramsarran was taken from his residence.

He is described as 3 feet tall, between 35 and 40 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots.

Minnesota BCA

Lakeville police believe Ramsarran might be with a family member, and there is concern that he is not being adequately cared for. Police do not know where the family member is, and do not have a vehicle description.

If anyone has any information about Ramsarran's whereabouts, police ask that you call 911.