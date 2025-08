Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Calls for changes to Capitol security after lawmaker shootings, and more headlines

Police in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, canceled an AMBER Alert for a 3-week-old they said had been taken from a guardian's home Wednesday morning.

The infant and the woman who allegedly took him were found safe in Minneapolis around 5 p.m.

According to the alert, the child was taken by a 37-year-old woman, who allegedly threatened the guardian.