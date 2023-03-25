Police: Amazon driver punches man in the face over missing package complaint

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An Amazon driver is in jail after he allegedly punched a man who complained about a missing package Saturday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of Randolph Avenue on a report of an assault around 1 p.m.

Officers found a 51-year-old man with facial injuries when they arrived. He went to Regions Hospital where medics learned the victim has a possible skill fracture.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 26-year-old man delivering packages for Amazon got into an altercation with the 51-year-old after he complained about a missing package.

The delivery driver allegedly punched the victim in the face and attempted to leave in his vehicle. The victim jumped onto the hood of the vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving.

Investigators say the delivery driver drove with the victim on the hood until he fell off a short distance later.

Police arrested the driver at the Amazon distribution center in Eagan and booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault.