Woman sentenced in wrong-way Eden Prairie crash that killed Ukrainian refugee

A Minnesota woman who admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel and killing a 69-year-old Ukrainian refugee in a wrong-way crash has been sentenced Monday to over seven years in prison, according to court records.

In addition to 85 months in prison, Amanda Merriman will serve five years of conditional release. She received credit for 176 days already served.

Merriman, 50, admitted to drinking two vodka cranberries before driving on April 11. Authorities also found a glass pipe and methamphetamine in her vehicle.

She crashed into Bohdan Antoniuk on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He died at the scene. She pleaded guilty to the crash in August.

Roksolana Antonyuk

Merriman, who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide, has prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. She had her driver's license revoked after she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2024.

Roksolana Antoniuk said her father escaped a war in Ukraine and was scheduled to return in July after his two-year refugee visa was set to expire. She said her father was a kind, honest and hardworking man.