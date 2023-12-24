Altercation leads to stabbing at Minneapolis homeless encampment, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an altercation at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Sunday ended with one man stabbing another.
The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. "in a tent in a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks behind the 3300 block of Hiawatha [Avenue]," the Minneapolis Police Department said.
A man in his 20s was hospitalized with a stab wound that was not life-threatening.
"The stabbing occurred when an altercation with another man escalated to violence," police said. "There have been no arrests."
The stabbing is being investigated.
