Altercation leads to stabbing at Minneapolis homeless encampment, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an altercation at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Sunday ended with one man stabbing another.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. "in a tent in a homeless encampment near the railroad tracks behind the 3300 block of Hiawatha [Avenue]," the Minneapolis Police Department said.

A man in his 20s was hospitalized with a stab wound that was not life-threatening.

"The stabbing occurred when an altercation with another man escalated to violence," police said. "There have been no arrests."

The stabbing is being investigated.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 5:45 PM CST

