Man fatally stabbed in south Minneapolis, woman in custody

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man was stabbed to death in south Minneapolis Sunday morning and a woman is in custody.

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a stabbing on the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue around 8 a.m.

The officers found a 46-year-old man with fatal stab wounds. Police said they took a 30-year-old woman into custody.

Police did not publicly identify the man or the woman.

The stabbing is under investigation.