Patients frustrated after Allina Health shuts down St. Paul pain clinic

The recent closing of a St. Paul, Minnesota, pain clinic is causing both physical and emotional headaches for patients.

In a letter to patients sent earlier this summer, Allina Health announced the permanent closure of the United Pain Center, effective July 25.

According to a spokeswoman, the closure was a result of "significant staffing issues," but the health system is "actively supporting our United Pain Center patients during this transition and working with impacted employees to help them transition."

The letter sent to patients also offers six other pain management providers.

"Allina Health's decisions to change services are part of an effort to ensure long-term sustainability and maintain excellence in care delivery for the patients and communities we serve," the letter said. "The health care industry, including Allina Health, continues to navigate current financial pressures related to the rising cost to deliver care, falling reimbursements, and the expected impacts of funding cuts for critical health care programs like Medicaid."

Colleen Zufall, of Isanti, is among the affected patients, and she said it's been difficult to move forward.

"I don't want to be asking doctors all over the place to give me narcotics because then they think you're a drug seeker," Zufall said. "My pill count was always right on target. I never asked for anything early or extra. I never said I needed a higher dose."

Minnesota statutes offer protections for patients who don't want to transition off their meds and also for providers who wish to support them.

"Minnesota providers shouldn't have the fear because it's all about doing what the patient needs," Dr. Tim Hess, a pain management physician and advocate, told WCCO News. "You're not alone. Don't take this alone. Reach out. Do something. Help a family member. Remember the chance of addiction or substance use disorder in a patient without a history is only about 2% or less. It's way less than people think by the literature."

While the closure of the pain center is the first of its kind locally, it does follow a trend of health systems citing costs and staffing to cut services. A months-long WCCO investigation earlier this year found 19 hospitals in Minnesota slashing or relocating services since 2022, and they include everything from obstetrics to surgeries to mental health and beyond.