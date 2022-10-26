Allen Oliver-Hall pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm after struggling with officer over gun

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Chicago man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm Tuesday after an incident in which he struggled with a St. Paul police officer over a gun in June.

Allen Oliver-Hall, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic incident on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road on June 21. Police found Oliver-Hall sitting with a gun between his legs. When the officer told him to put his hands up, Oliver-Hall pointed the gun at the officer, the complaint states. A struggle ensued, and the officer managed to get the gun away from Oliver-Hall.

The gun was stolen, according to the complaint.

The attorney's office said Oliver-Hall has multiple felony convictions in Illinois, preventing him from owning a firearm.

Oliver-Hall will be sentenced in February.