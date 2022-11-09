All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington.

Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections.

In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.

The closest race was in the 2nd District, where Rep. Angie Craig won reelection. She beat Republican Tyler Kistner by about 5 percentage points. This was a rematch from their 2020 race, where Craig won with fewer than 10,000 votes. This time around, she won by more than 17,000 votes.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips won reelection with almost 60% of the vote in the 3rd District.

Longtime Rep. Betty McCollum easily held on to her seat. She has represented the 4th District for more than 20 years.

The 5th district is a Democratic stronghold, and Rep. Ilhan Omar won a third term with 75% of the vote.

GOP incumbent Rep. Tom Emmer held on to his seat in the 6th District.

Republican Rep. Michelle Fischbach was reelected in the 7th District. Two years ago, Fischbach decisively flipped this seat, which was held by Democrats for three decades.

In 8th District, the Iron Range, Republican Rep. Pete Stauber keeps his seat in Congress.