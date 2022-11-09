Watch CBS News
Rep. Pete Stauber wins over DFL challenger Jennifer Schultz in CD8

12:30 p.m. election update
ST. PAUL, Minn.  -- U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is projected to win his bid for reelection in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District.

Stauber faced off against Rep. Jennifer Schultz, who has served on the Minnesota House of Representatives representing District 7A since 2015.

In 2018, Stauber defeated Joe Radinovich to replace outgoing incumbent Democrat Rick Nolan. The district voted Democrat for many years prior to Stauber's election.

District 8 was one of three congressional districts in the country to flip from Democrat to Republican in the 2018 midterms.

