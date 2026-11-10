Aliya Rahman sues federal government over violent Minneapolis ICE surge arrest

Aliya Rahman, the Minneapolis woman pulled from her car and arrested by federal immigration agents during Operation Metro Surge, is suing the federal government, alleging excessive force, false arrest and negligence.

Rahman, a U.S. citizen, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, nearly 10 months after her Jan. 13 arrest. The moment was captured on video and drew national attention.

Rahman hopes her lawsuit leads to systemic change.

"I feel that if some are using my case as a lens to now see this problem more clearly, it is not my place to cover that lens, but to widen the aperture," Rahman said.

ICE agents detain Aliya Rahman after pulling her from a car on Jan. 13, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

She was driving to a medical appointment when she encountered federal agents near Park Avenue and East 34th Street in south Minneapolis. Multiple videos show agents smash her car window, drag her out and carry her face down by her arms and legs through the street while handcuffed.

Rahman lives with autism and other disabilities related to a traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit alleges she repeatedly told officers about her disabilities and asked for accommodations and medical assistance.

Her attorneys say officers ignored those requests while she was held at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling. Rahman eventually lost consciousness.

At a news conference Tuesday, Rahman said the incident continues to affect her.

"This didn't change my worldview, but it definitely changed everything about how I move around the world," Rahman said. "I am still dealing with lasting injuries."

Aliya Rahman in Minnesota on Nov. 10. 2026. WCCO

She said she expects those injuries to be lifelong. Rahman's attorneys say they filed an administrative claim with federal agencies in April, outlining what happened and seeking compensation. They said the government did not respond within the required six-month period, allowing them to move forward with the lawsuit.

In June, Rahman and her attorneys filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Homeland Security's Civil Rights Division, requesting an investigation into her arrest and treatment in custody.

Rahman and her legal team stood alongside local leaders from COPAL and the Minnesota Freedom Fund during Tuesday's news conference. They hope their joint effort amplifies their bigger picture mission.

"We stand together because we recognize that while this lawsuit and the many lawsuits that are coming and have already been filed are important, but lawsuits without movements cannot change the tide," said Jessica Gingold, senior counsel with the MacArthur Justice Center.

Rahman said she hopes her case will also help others who experienced alleged misconduct during Operation Metro Surge pursue accountability.

WCCO reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment. DHS previously said claims that Rahman was denied medical care were false. The agency said she was arrested for obstructing federal officers. However, Rahman was never criminally charged.

The federal government has 60 days to respond to the lawsuit.