Minnesota woman ICE pulled from car during arrest files claim against feds

A Minnesota woman has filed a claim against the U.S. government over her treatment during an arrest by federal agents.

During Operation Metro Surge, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Aliya Rahman — a U.S. citizen — on her way to a doctor's appointment in Minneapolis. Video of the arrest thrust Rahman into the national spotlight.

On Thursday, the MacArthur Justice Center, along with a civil rights law firm, filed a claim on behalf of Rahman under the Federal Tort Claims Act. It's the first step in allowing people to sue the federal government for damages caused by federal employees.

The claim is against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ICE.

In a press release, the MacArthur Justice Center said Rahman was subjected to excessive force by federal agents. The center also claims she was unlawfully arrested and detained in the federal Whipple facility.

The center said throughout all of this, Rahman faced mistreatment, was mocked by federal agents for her disabilities and was denied medical care.

This claim is not a lawsuit, but it paves the way for one.

WCCO has reached out to DHS for comment.

In February, Rep. Ilhan Omar brought Rahman as a guest to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Rahman says she was removed from the chamber during the address and arrested.

She did not face charges for either of her arrests.