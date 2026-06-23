Woman ICE pulled from car in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge files civil rights complaint

A Minnesota woman dragged out of her car and arrested during Operation Metro Surge claims federal agents violated her civil rights.

On behalf of Aliya Rahman, the MacArthur Justice Center and a civil rights law firm filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, requesting an investigation.

Rahman's arrest on Jan. 13 was caught on camera and thrust her into the national spotlight. Agents pulled her from her car on the way to a medical appointment in Minneapolis.

Homeland Security officials said at the time they arrested her for obstructing federal officers. She was never charged with a crime.

ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

In a press release, the MacArthur Justice Center said Rahman was subjected to excessive force by federal agents. The center also claims she was unlawfully arrested and detained in the federal Whipple facility, where officers "ignored her requests for disability accommodations and deteriorating health" until she fell unconscious on the floor of her cell.

The Department of Homeland Security said claims Rahman was denied medical care are "false."

"As officers carried out their law enforcement duties, a significant crowd surrounded them and began impeding law enforcement operations— a federal crime. One agitator ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene, she was arrested for obstruction," a spokesperson for the DHS told WCCO.

Rahman's legal team says Tuesday's complaint is another step towards holding the Department of Homeland Security accountable.

"We are committed to holding this administration accountable through every avenue available," her team added.

Rahman also filed a claim against the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act in April.

In February, Rep. Ilhan Omar brought Rahman as a guest to President Trump's State of the Union address. Rahman says she was removed from the chamber during the address and arrested.